TV times, Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 2nd September, 2021 - 6:00pm

Formula 1 heads to Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. 

Friday, September 3

Practice 1, 19:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 22:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, September 4

Practice 3, 19:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane, 22:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 5

Pit Lane, 00:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, September 6

Post-Race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Ted’s Notebook, 02:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 22:20
Network 10 (10 Bold)

