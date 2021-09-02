> News > General

Funeral details released for Margaret Hardy

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Thursday 2nd September, 2021 - 5:31pm

Margaret Hardy (left) with a young Anton De Pasquale

The life of the late Margaret Hardy will be celebrated tomorrow in Victoria.

A long-time respected Formula Ford Australia administrator, Hardy passed away last month after a battle with breast cancer.

Formula 1 race winner Mark Webber led the tributes that followed, with Craig Lowndes, Anton De Pasquale, Garth Tander and Steven Richards also heaping praise.

Hardy’s funeral will be held at White Lady Funerals, 339 Warrigal Rd, Burwood at 10:00 AEST tomorrow (Friday, September 3).

For those unable to make it, a live stream will begin at 09:55 via the following link.

