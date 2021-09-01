Daytona to host extensive Next Gen NASCAR test

NASCAR’s Next Gen machinery will get a thorough test next week as preparations ramp up for its 2022 implementation.

Eight NASCAR Cup Series teams will partake in the two-day test, which will include evaluating the category’s new, bigger Goodyear tyres.

The Next Gen cars will run on 18-inch wheels, up from the 15-inch versions currently used.

Track action will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday (local time) at Daytona International Speedway, where the 2022 season will kick off.

Teams due to run at the test include Richard Childress Racing (Austin Dillon), Joe Gibbs Racing (Denny Hamlin), Roush Fenway Racing (Chris Buescher), Team Penske (Joey Logano), Hendrick Motorsports (William Byron), Stewart-Haas Racing (Cole Custer), Chip Ganassi Racing (Ross Chastain) and JTG Daugherty Racing (Ricky Stenhouse Jnr).

One-time race winner Buescher was the first to drive the Next Gen car on a superspeedway, last year at Daytona.

NASCAR has been notably open about its process to deliver Next Gen, in recent times taking fans on the journey through crash testing and revealing new number placements for its cars last weekend.

The 2021 playoffs commence this weekend at Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.