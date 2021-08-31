What the 2022 Supercars grid looks like

Next year’s Supercars grid has begun taking shape with Triple Eight Race Engineering confirming the long-awaited news that Broc Feeney will join Shane van Gisbergen in 2022.

Jamie Whincup’s end-of-season retirement has opened the door for the 18-year-old to graduate from the Super2 Series ranks to become the 2016 Supercars champion’s next team-mate.

Their perennial arch-rivals, Dick Johnson Racing, has its line-up already sorted for 2022.

Earlier this month team managing director Ryan Story confirmed Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison are to continue with the team into the new year.

Not far down the pit lane, Tickford Racing is still some way from finalising half of its line-up.

With confirmation that the Campbellfield-based operation had acquired a fourth Racing Entitlements Contract, the team simultaneously announced Thomas Randle’s promotion to the top division.

The remaining three seats currently remain unaccounted for, although it’s expected Cameron Waters’ signature will be announced in the coming weeks.

James Courtney’s future in Supercars is understood to largely be in the hands of Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton, though the 2010 champion has expressed his desire to continue racing.

As for Jack Le Brocq, a cloud hangs over his head amid a slump in performance that sees him bogged down in 18th in the championship.

Walkinshaw Andretti United has already confirmed Chaz Mostert will continue with the team on what is understood to be a three-year deal through to the end of 2024.

Like Le Brocq, Bryce Fullwood’s position at the Clayton-based squad is believed to be challenged amid underwhelming results.

A number of drivers are believed to be eyeing that seat, including a familiar face trying to find his way back onto the grid. However, Fullwood does bring big backing with Middy’s Electrical, helping his cause to stay, and is particularly well liked by the team.

Team 18 is thought to be a fairly straightforward equation.

Mark Winterbottom has already re-signed and Scott Pye’s signature is believed to be merely a formality.

Similarly, Erebus Motorsport boss Barry Ryan has all but confirmed incumbents Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki will continue into 2022.

Just one seat at Brad Jones Racing has been formally announced being that of Nick Percat, who earlier this year re-signed on a multi-year deal.

For Todd Hazelwood, the coronavirus induced break has brought his contract negotiations forward.

Though his placement at the team hasn’t been firmed, the 25-year-old is optimistic he’ll stay onboard.

Little has been said of Macauley Jones’ place at the team and the same can be said of Jack Smith, though the latter is known to have contacted other teams. Smith’s future is secure in any case, with his family owning the REC which underpins his entry.

Kelly Grove Racing has David Reynolds locked in and it’s believed Andre Heimgartner isn’t far from re-signing.

Matt Stone Racing is planning stability in its ranks with incumbents Jake Kostecki and Zane Goddard in the frame to remain onboard for 2022.

The team’s pursuit of a third Racing Entitlements Contract is unresolved.

While Fabian Coulthard and Garry Jacobson are both on two-year contracts at Team Sydney, a shake-up there is not out of the question.

As for the sole one-car outfit on the grid, the Blanchard Racing Team, their driver Tim Slade is already signed on a two-year deal.

2022 Repco Supercars grid (provisional)



Team Driver (2021) Driver (2022) Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Jamie Whincup Broc Feeney Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Will Davison Anton De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Cameron Waters* James Courtney TBC Jack Le Brocq TBC N/A Thomas Randle Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Chaz Mostert Bryce Fullwood TBC Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Scott Pye TBC Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Will Brown Will Brown Brad Jones Racing Nick Percat Nick Percat Todd Hazelwood TBC Macauley Jones TBC Jack Smith TBC Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner TBC David Reynolds David Reynolds Matt Stone Racing Zane Goddard TBC Jake Kostecki TBC Team Sydney Fabian Coulthard Fabian Coulthard Garry Jacobson Garry Jacobson Blanchard Racing Team Tim Slade Tim Slade

*Denotes likely