Triple Eight recruiting more than just drivers

Triple Eight’s recruitment drive isn’t limited to Jamie Whincup’s replacement as the championship winner operation continues to expand.

Though famed for its success on track, it offers a range of services behind the scenes that go a long way to under pin those performances.

From fixing and preparing its Supercars, to running cars in other categories, and the manufacturer of short run parts, there are more strings to the Triple Eight Race Engineering bow.

And now that calls for more hands, with machinist and fabricator roles currently on offer within the businesses new operation – just a few hundred metres from its Banyo race shop.

“We’ve increased our ability with more machines with different technologies like laser cutting robotic welding,” explained team manager Mark Dutton.

“We’ve taken our existing machine shop down there, so, we’re looking to get a couple of machinists at this stage to ramp up the production there.

“And then also with the fabrication,” he added.

“With the robot and the laser cutter and all that and it’s, you don’t need less people, even though it’s a degree of automation, you need more so that you can keep the machines busy.

“We’ve been so fortunate for so long to have machinists and fabricators who are just amazing at what they do.

“We want to maximise their skills.”

The addition of the new machines means the squad is bringing more of its work back in-house, increasing its workload while, in Dutton’s terms, “making cool stuff.”

The benefits of working at Triple Eight are more than skin deep.

While the success the business has enjoyed in racing is naturally appealing, there are other perks such as a staff chef to ensure everyone is well look after.

There are bonus programmes too, and an opportunity for any new hires to find their way onto the race team should they wish.

The critical factor is attention to detail and accuracy, with fine tolerances required in the exacting world of motorsport.

That doesn’t mean experience within the industry is a pre-requisite though, and training given to every successful candidate.

From a day-to-day perspective, both roles on offer will be varied.

“While we do some level of production runs, we also don’t do massive runs,” Dutton explained.

“Someone’s not going to make thousands, or hundreds of some things.

“You might make 20, 30, 50 depending on what the component is, or the assembly, but the fact that you’re always making something different really keeps it interesting.”

While the jobs are ostensibly workshop-based, there is an opportunity to travel with the team if desired.

“We’re always working past our past finishing time on the racecars,” Dutton admitted.

“They still have access at any time to come and learn the race cars and dip their toe in.

“We’re racing more and more categories these days, not just the Supercars, so we got Supercars, we’ve got Super2 and GT racing, we’ve got Excel racing, we’ve got Toyota 86 racing, so there is quite often extra bodies that are needed.

“In our experience in the past, fabricators and machinists are actually really, really good race mechanics because their attention to detail is, is fantastic.”

To be successful, Dutton is looking for experience in CNC mills or lathes or both, and experience doing the CAD/CAM programming would be an advantage.

On the fabrication side, he’s looking for a proficiency in TIG and MIG welding and all different tyres of fabrications.

However, the overarching factor is work ethic, a focus on tolerances, and an ability to collaborate.

“We always want people to work together and not in a silo, so that’s also a very important one that we want people who want to be part of part of a team.”

