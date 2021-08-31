High school student to get first taste of S5000

Sebastien Amadio will get his maiden seat time in a S5000 race car this weekend at The Bend Classic.

The 17-year-old high school student will hop in the Team BRM open-wheeler that Thomas Randle steered to second in the 2021 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship.

Track action at The Bend Motorsport Park this weekend will see drivers compete against the clock, with the fastest 10 cars progressing to the Classic Shootout to decide the overall winner.

Circuit owner Sam Shahin won the 2020 edition, at the wheel of a Dallara Formula 1 car.

The South Australian event will take place on The Bend’s 3.41km West circuit, with Amadio eagerly awaiting the opportunity.

“I’m very excited to drive the S5000 at The Bend Classic this weekend,” said the Walkinshaw Andretti United junior.

“It’s about getting behind the wheel, learning as much as I can and having fun with it.

“Driving open wheelers is my thing, it’s something I’ve grown up with through my Superkarting background which helps a lot. Going to The Bend all the time is amazing, just to drive on the track.

“I’ve been watching some of the S5000 races, at Tassie and Phillip Island when it was raining. I was keeping up with the series and finding out what was going on.

“This could be something I’m looking at doing for next year full time.

“This weekend I’m just aiming at being on the pace, learning everything I can and getting comfortable with the car and hopefully that means I set a reasonable lap time.

“I’m balancing schoolwork and racing at the same time – I won’t lie, it’s not a lot of fun… but you’ve got to do what you have to do.”

Team BRM boss Mark Rundle added: “We’re excited to have Sebastien in the car this weekend for his first taste of S5000.

“The Bend Classic is a great opportunity to get some experience in a competitive environment but without the worry of banging wheels with other cars.

“It’s going to be a great learning opportunity for him – we’ve been watching his progress in the Superkart and in the Toyota last year so we’re looking forward to working with him this weekend to get up to speed in the S5000.

“From a team perspective, it’s great to represent S5000 at the event and have the car on track at the same time as some very cool machinery.”