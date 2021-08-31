> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Feeney’s meteoric rise to Supercars

Simon Chapman

Tuesday 31st August, 2021 - 6:00pm

Take a look at freshly minted Red Bull Ampol Racing driver Broc Feeney’s career to date in pictures.

Broc first race 2006 at Mike Hatcher Speedway
Broc first Podium at Mike hatchers 2006
Broc first taste in a Go Kart 2007 IMG_5518
Broc Cams Award 2018 IMG_7619
Broc Dirt Track Championship 2010
L ismore Young guns 2012-05-18 001 161
Broc 9 years old 65cc
Broc Qld Titles 2014 Emerald IMG_4377
broc 2011
Broc karting 2012 IMG_5192
Broc 2012
Broc 2016 Rok Cup IMG_6781
Broc leading in Vegas SuperNats 2017 IMG_7152
29261529_1977906515759589_3832244165041221540_n
broc winning the Australian Title 2017
Broc Ticket to Rotax Portugal 2017 IMG_6284
Broc Race winner 86 2018 IMG_8018
Broc Race winner 86 2018 IMG_8120
41697223_2097623023787937_1497456307848871936_n
BrocFeeney_PaulMorris
Broc Super 3 Champion 2019 IMG_1890
80715051_2414171345466435_7949976708185063424_n
71206958_2324618301088407_4853489988542660608_n
81037994_2414171262133110_6926136455634878464_n
74164134_2351049328445304_7851802839654334464_n
Supercars Awards Night 2019 IMG_2020
Broc & Morris at the Supercars Award Night 2019 IMG_2005
bathurst 12hour Won their Class IMG_2488
Broc & Decklan win the Excel Enduro Qld 2019 IMG_1834
110562109_2583116051905296_3896760808835212463_n
MH4_2130 (1)
153205443_2759854330898133_1415013667007697855_n
2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship
broc-feenery
CNxIxe4z8M7vDYuKocvnGvMcw9pW1sBx2tpuJazzIEN1H_ssCHQepTJwmvlubbunG-EVRFMHnJwCLylaJ_Gd-YVUXj2RS2dn5QbMMpwJ-VwbxahbHsRLj2RUuguxB8iCvfDCo417o_RXz4QZ57cX4aE73Xn5SMm-K8JWZg=s0
162126188_130362052427093_1740813773365207778_n
20210709104659_2P6A2168
MH8_7601
Supercheap Launch 2021 IMG_5006
177517081_144107277719237_1682310240926005446_n
183602411_155432493253382_363020654443987734_n
213489334_200582142071750_3590925340189280578_n
MH7_7772
Broc Feeney-RBAR-MH7_7862
Broc Feeney-RBAR-MH7_7945

