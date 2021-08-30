Verstappen: Nobody wants to win like this

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen has suggested that nobody wants to win a race as he did in Spa-Francorchamps.

Just two laps behind the Safety Car were completed in Belgium, the finishing order the same as the starting grid with the exception of Sergio Perez (who crashed pre-race).

Heavy rain prevented actual racing from taking place, despite two attempts from race officials to get the event underway.

Officially, the race ended with just a single lap, lasting just under three and a half minutes, completed.

“It is always good to win and the points are important but today is not how anyone wants to do it, especially on our 50th start with Honda,” the Dutchman said.

“In hindsight it was very important to get pole yesterday and although it’s a big shame not to do some proper racing laps, as I really love coming to this track, it was just impossible in these conditions.”

Heavy rain dominated the day in Belgium, with Verstappen suggesting officials missed the best window of opportunity.

“I thought maybe at 15:30 the conditions were a bit better than just now when we tried to restart but the visibility was still very low and I understand why we couldn’t race today,” he said.

“For me in the lead, the visibility was a lot better, even with the Safety Car ahead, but the guys behind me couldn’t see a single thing and if someone went off at Eau Rouge and bounced back onto the track they could have been T-boned at high speed which we do not want.

“It was also extremely low grip and because it kept raining all afternoon it just didn’t improve.”

The result leaves Verstappen just three points down on Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, while Red Bull is now just seven points back from Mercedes.

“Now we have to keep on pushing and trying to re-gain the championship lead.

“I’m confident we have a good car and there is a long way to go so we just need to make sure we get the best performance out of it for the rest of the season.”

F1 heads this weekend to the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Verstappen’s home event, with Free Practice 1 getting under way at 19:30 AEST on Friday.