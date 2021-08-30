Red Bull working to reinstate Perez under red flag

Red Bull is working to repair Sergio Perez’s damaged car in the hope he can join the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican crashed while on a sighting lap to the grid pre-race, the RB16B sustaining heavy damage to the front right corner in particular.

Initially scratched from the race, the delays and subsequent red flag saw the team query whether it could reintroduce the car given the race had not officially started.

Team manager Jonathan Wheatley asked the question of Michael Masi with a view to Perez joining the field when the race begins.

“That would be a no,” came the response from the race director.

“Because he’s had outside assistance to get back in.”

Wheatley however argued that “it’s not Le Mans, so I think he can do that, and mechanical assistance only counts in the race.”

The conversation ended with Masi advising he would liaise with the stewards on the matter.

“We believe that he hasn’t had outside assistance, that’s what Jonathan is just querying with the with the FIA, at the moment,” explained team boss Christian Horner on Sky Sports.

“Mechanics are working flat out trying to work a miracle, it’s a much bigger impact than max had in Hungary.

“At the moment, we’re throwing everything at it and I hope if this race does to restart, and who knows, it could be another hour or so delay, we could have him back in the race.”

The Belgian Grand Prix remains under red flag with no word on potential restart time.