Power cut costly for Taylor in Extreme E

Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson have seen their Extreme E championship lead cut after suffering a technical drama in the Final of the Arctic X Prix.

The Rosberg X Racing duo finished fifth at the Greenland event, which was won by Andretti United Extreme E’s Timmy Hansen/Catie Munnings, and are now just nine points clear at the top of the championship standings.

Taylor and Kristoffersson made the Semi-Finals despite the former’s earlier rollover, taking second in that encounter and thus progressing to the five-car Final.

It was in that Final that Taylor found herself in an early battle with X44’s Sebastien Loeb and Munnings, and she would trail the nine-time World Rally Champion into the Switch Zone.

However, Hansen emerged in the lead in the Andretti United entry, with Kristoffersson second, as the X44 crew lost time due to having to change a puncture.

Kristoffersson then struck drama of his own when a hard landing as he tried to wrest the lead from Hansen led to a power cut.

He would get home in fifth, meaning Rosberg X Racing missed out on a race day victory for the first time in the inaugural season of Extreme E.

X44 remains second in the standings despite Cristina Gutierrez getting home fourth in the Final after their slow stop, while the victorious Hansen/Munnings sit third in the championship.

Round 4 takes place at Sardinia, Italy on October 23-24.

Final Result: Arctic X Prix

Andretti United Extreme E (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) 2 laps

JBXE(Kevin Hansen / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) +4.159s

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz Snr. / Laia Sanz) +22.866s

X44(Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) +27.914s

Rosberg X Racing(Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) +1:01.005s

Championship Standings: After Round 3

Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) 93 points

X44 (Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) 84 points

Andretti United Extreme E (Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) 76 points

JBXE (Jenson Button / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) 68 points

ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) 61 points

ABT CUPRA XE (Mattias Ekström / Jutta Kleinschmidt) 54 points

Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin / Emma Gilmour)49 points

XITE ENERGY RACING powered by myenergi (Oliver Bennett / Christine GZ) 47 points

SEGI TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) 40 points