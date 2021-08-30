Gardner takes hard-fought win in British Moto2 GP

Remy Gardner has taken a hard-fought win in the British Moto2 Grand Prix on a day when his nearest championship rival, Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez, crashed out.

The Australian spent most of the 18 laps around the Silverstone Circuit in a duel for the lead with Sky Racing Team VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, who ultimately took second, with Jorge Navarro (Lightech Speed Up) rounding out the podium.

Gardner already looked like adding 16 points to his championship lead before Raul Fernandez crashed out of seventh position inside four laps from home, meaning #87’s advantage in the title race is now 44 points.

Bezzecchi had qualified on pole and led the field into the first corner from Navarro, but Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) was able to scythe his way to the front before they had even exited Becketts.

Gardner had been forced to check up in the opening corners and was fifth at the end of Lap 1, before passing Raul Fernandez into Copse as they commenced Lap 2.

The second-generation rider then got a run on Navarro down the Hangar Straight and made a textbook pass for third through Stowe, as Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) did likewise on Raul Fernandez for fifth.

Bezzecchi reclaimed the race lead when he passed Lowes at Brooklands later on Lap 2, and looked like a he might creep away.

Gardner was able to keep touch by taking second position from Lowes at the Loop on Lap 4, as Raul Fernandez began to lose sight of the top five in front of him.

Gardner led for the first time when he overtook Bezzecchi at Village on Lap 5, but the Italian was back in front through Stowe on Lap 6.

Disaster almost struck both later that lap when Bezzecchi nearly lost the front through the Loop, and #87 reacted well to not only avoid contact, but make a pass in the process.

They both tried to put the hammer down but their ongoing battle, which saw #72 move back ahead with an under-brakes move at Stowe on Lap 9, meant third-placed Lowes could keep close enough.

Navarro had dropped as far back as fifth but moved back into the top four when he passed Di Giannantonio at Abbey on Lap 9, and he too would close up to those ahead of him.

Gardner could not pull off a pass on Bezzecchi at Village on Lap 11 but succeeded at that corner on Lap 12, and they finally had a clear break on Lowes just a few laps later.

The Briton came under pressure from Navarro and lost third position to the Spaniard at Village on Lap 15, at which time Bezzecchi was almost 0.9s up the road in second.

Moments later, Raul Fernandez went down through Farm, a crash which looked to have caused the rookie considerable physical pain, but the race went on.

Gardner, Bezzecchi, and Navarro all continued to push hard but there would be no further changes at the head of the field.

At the chequered flag, it was #87 victorious by 0.481s over Bezzecchi, with Navarro almost two seconds away from the win.

Lowes finished fourth, and Di Giannantonio was fifth after a late battle with Augusto Fernandez, who took sixth.

The rest of the top 10 was Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar), Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta), Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).

Round 13 is the Aragon Grand Prix, at MotorLand Aragon, on September 10-12.

Race results: British Moto2 Grand Prix

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time/Gap 1 87 Remy GARDNER AUS Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 37:31.642 2 72 Marco BEZZECCHI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +0.481 3 9 Jorge NAVARRO ESP Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro +1.930 4 22 Sam LOWES GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +2.284 5 21 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +6.952 6 37 Augusto FERNANDEZ ESP Elf Marc VDS Racing Team Kalex +7.059 7 44 Aron CANET ESP Kipin Energy Aspar Team Boscoscuro +10.706 8 97 Xavi VIERGE ESP Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex +12.842 9 79 Ai OGURA JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +12.877 10 16 Joe ROBERTS USA Italtrans Racing Team Kalex +14.344 11 12 Thomas LUTHI SUI Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +20.112 12 13 Celestino VIETTI ITA SKY Racing Team VR46 Kalex +22.371 13 23 Marcel SCHROTTER GER Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +22.525 14 11 Nicolò BULEGA ITA Federal Oil Gresini Moto2 Kalex +23.672 15 64 Bo BENDSNEYDER NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team Kalex +24.116 16 54 Fermín ALDEGUER ESP Lightech Speed Up Boscoscuro +26.847 17 35 Somkiat CHANTRA THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia Kalex +26.996 18 14 Tony ARBOLINO ITA Liqui Moly Intact GP Kalex +27.206 19 75 Albert ARENAS ESP Kipin Energy Aspar Team Boscoscuro +27.414 20 42 Marcos RAMIREZ ESP American Racing Kalex +32.368 21 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAS NTS RW Racing GP NTS +38.614 22 24 Simone CORSI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta +39.074 23 70 Barry BALTUS BEL NTS RW Racing GP NTS +39.117 DNF 25 Raul FERNANDEZ ESP Red Bull KTM Ajo Kalex 4 Laps DNF 6 Cameron BEAUBIER USA American Racing Kalex 5 Laps DNF 77 Adam NORRODIN MAS Petronas Sprinta Racing Kalex 6 Laps DNF 62 Stefano MANZI ITA Flexbox HP40 Kalex 9 Laps DNF 40 Hector GARZO ESP Flexbox HP40 Kalex 13 Laps DNF 7 Lorenzo BALDASSARRI ITA MV Agusta Forward Racing MV Agusta 15 Laps

