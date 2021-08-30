Gardner takes hard-fought win in British Moto2 GP

Remy Gardner. Picture: MotoGP.com
Remy Gardner has taken a hard-fought win in the British Moto2 Grand Prix on a day when his nearest championship rival, Red Bull KTM Ajo team-mate Raul Fernandez, crashed out.
The Australian spent most of the 18 laps around the Silverstone Circuit in a duel for the lead with Sky Racing Team VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi, who ultimately took second, with Jorge Navarro (Lightech Speed Up) rounding out the podium.
Gardner already looked like adding 16 points to his championship lead before Raul Fernandez crashed out of seventh position inside four laps from home, meaning #87’s advantage in the title race is now 44 points.
Bezzecchi had qualified on pole and led the field into the first corner from Navarro, but Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) was able to scythe his way to the front before they had even exited Becketts.
Gardner had been forced to check up in the opening corners and was fifth at the end of Lap 1, before passing Raul Fernandez into Copse as they commenced Lap 2.
The second-generation rider then got a run on Navarro down the Hangar Straight and made a textbook pass for third through Stowe, as Fabio Di Giannantonio (Federal Oil Gresini) did likewise on Raul Fernandez for fifth.
Bezzecchi reclaimed the race lead when he passed Lowes at Brooklands later on Lap 2, and looked like a he might creep away.
Gardner was able to keep touch by taking second position from Lowes at the Loop on Lap 4, as Raul Fernandez began to lose sight of the top five in front of him.
Gardner led for the first time when he overtook Bezzecchi at Village on Lap 5, but the Italian was back in front through Stowe on Lap 6.
Disaster almost struck both later that lap when Bezzecchi nearly lost the front through the Loop, and #87 reacted well to not only avoid contact, but make a pass in the process.
They both tried to put the hammer down but their ongoing battle, which saw #72 move back ahead with an under-brakes move at Stowe on Lap 9, meant third-placed Lowes could keep close enough.
Navarro had dropped as far back as fifth but moved back into the top four when he passed Di Giannantonio at Abbey on Lap 9, and he too would close up to those ahead of him.
Gardner could not pull off a pass on Bezzecchi at Village on Lap 11 but succeeded at that corner on Lap 12, and they finally had a clear break on Lowes just a few laps later.
The Briton came under pressure from Navarro and lost third position to the Spaniard at Village on Lap 15, at which time Bezzecchi was almost 0.9s up the road in second.
Moments later, Raul Fernandez went down through Farm, a crash which looked to have caused the rookie considerable physical pain, but the race went on.
Gardner, Bezzecchi, and Navarro all continued to push hard but there would be no further changes at the head of the field.
At the chequered flag, it was #87 victorious by 0.481s over Bezzecchi, with Navarro almost two seconds away from the win.
Lowes finished fourth, and Di Giannantonio was fifth after a late battle with Augusto Fernandez, who took sixth.
The rest of the top 10 was Aron Canet (Kipin Energy Aspar), Xavi Vierge (Petronas Sprinta), Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), and Joe Roberts (Italtrans).
Round 13 is the Aragon Grand Prix, at MotorLand Aragon, on September 10-12.
Race results: British Moto2 Grand Prix
|Pos
|Num
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|87
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|37:31.642
|2
|72
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|+0.481
|3
|9
|Jorge NAVARRO
|ESP
|Lightech Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|+1.930
|4
|22
|Sam LOWES
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|+2.284
|5
|21
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|+6.952
|6
|37
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|Kalex
|+7.059
|7
|44
|Aron CANET
|ESP
|Kipin Energy Aspar Team
|Boscoscuro
|+10.706
|8
|97
|Xavi VIERGE
|ESP
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Kalex
|+12.842
|9
|79
|Ai OGURA
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|+12.877
|10
|16
|Joe ROBERTS
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|Kalex
|+14.344
|11
|12
|Thomas LUTHI
|SUI
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|Kalex
|+20.112
|12
|13
|Celestino VIETTI
|ITA
|SKY Racing Team VR46
|Kalex
|+22.371
|13
|23
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|GER
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|+22.525
|14
|11
|Nicolò BULEGA
|ITA
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|Kalex
|+23.672
|15
|64
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|Kalex
|+24.116
|16
|54
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|ESP
|Lightech Speed Up
|Boscoscuro
|+26.847
|17
|35
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|Kalex
|+26.996
|18
|14
|Tony ARBOLINO
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Intact GP
|Kalex
|+27.206
|19
|75
|Albert ARENAS
|ESP
|Kipin Energy Aspar Team
|Boscoscuro
|+27.414
|20
|42
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|ESP
|American Racing
|Kalex
|+32.368
|21
|55
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|+38.614
|22
|24
|Simone CORSI
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|+39.074
|23
|70
|Barry BALTUS
|BEL
|NTS RW Racing GP
|NTS
|+39.117
|DNF
|25
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|Kalex
|4 Laps
|DNF
|6
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|USA
|American Racing
|Kalex
|5 Laps
|DNF
|77
|Adam NORRODIN
|MAS
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|Kalex
|6 Laps
|DNF
|62
|Stefano MANZI
|ITA
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|9 Laps
|DNF
|40
|Hector GARZO
|ESP
|Flexbox HP40
|Kalex
|13 Laps
|DNF
|7
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|ITA
|MV Agusta Forward Racing
|MV Agusta
|15 Laps
Race winner: 18 laps
Championship points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Pts
|1
|Remy GARDNER
|AUS
|206
|2
|Raul FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|187
|3
|Marco BEZZECCHI
|ITA
|159
|4
|Sam LOWES
|GBR
|114
|5
|Aron CANET
|ESP
|83
|6
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|ESP
|82
|7
|Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|ITA
|80
|8
|Ai OGURA
|JPN
|80
|9
|Marcel SCHROTTER
|GER
|72
|10
|Xavi VIERGE
|ESP
|59
|11
|Joe ROBERTS
|USA
|50
|12
|Celestino VIETTI
|ITA
|42
|13
|Jorge NAVARRO
|ESP
|42
|14
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|NED
|39
|15
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|THA
|35
|16
|Tony ARBOLINO
|ITA
|33
|17
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|USA
|26
|18
|Albert ARENAS
|ESP
|23
|19
|Jake DIXON
|GBR
|21
|20
|Stefano MANZI
|ITA
|20
|21
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|ESP
|16
|22
|Hector GARZO
|ESP
|12
|23
|Thomas LUTHI
|SUI
|11
|24
|Nicolò BULEGA
|ITA
|10
|25
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|ITA
|10
|26
|Hafizh SYAHRIN
|MAS
|8
|27
|Simone CORSI
|ITA
|7
|28
|Alonso LOPEZ
|ESP
|4
|29
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|ESP
|4
|30
|Lorenzo BALDASSARRI
|ITA
|3
|31
|Barry BALTUS
|BEL
|2
|32
|Yari MONTELLA
|ITA
|
|33
|Tommaso MARCON
|ITA
|
|34
|Miquel PONS
|ESP
|
|35
|Fraser ROGERS
|GBR
|
|36
|Taiga HADA
|JPN
|
|37
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|ESP
|
|38
|Piotr BIESIEKIRSKI
|POL
|
|39
|Keminth KUBO
|THA
|
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]