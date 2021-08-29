> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Ricciardo’s message to his younger self

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th August, 2021 - 6:14pm

Daniel Ricciardo takes an emotional look back at what he has learnt from his Formula 1 career so far, ahead of his 200th grand prix.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]