VIDEO: Chaotic end to NASCAR’s regular season

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th August, 2021 - 4:04pm

Highlights of Ryan Blaney’s win in overtime at Daytona as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field was set.

Tyler Reddick grabbed the last of those 16 spots by finishing fifth in the Daytona 400.

Cup Series standings Playoff field

Pos Driver Points Starts Wins Top 5s Top 10s DNFs Laps led Stage wins
1 Kyle Larson 2052 26 5 14 18 2 1566 12
2 Martin Truex Jnr 2024 26 3 8 13 1 694 5
3 Ryan Blaney 2024 26 3 8 14 2 310 4
4 Kyle Busch 2022 26 2 11 16 3 247 5
5 Chase Elliott 2021 26 2 11 16 1 337 3
6 Alex Bowman 2015 26 3 6 13 3 151 0
7 Denny Hamlin 2015 26 0 13 17 0 821 5
8 William Byron 2014 26 1 9 16 3 276 3
9 Joey Logano 2013 26 1 8 13 4 409 5
10 Brad Keselowski 2008 26 1 7 10 3 302 2
11 Kurt Busch 2008 26 1 4 9 3 175 3
12 Michael McDowell 2005 26 1 2 5 3 26 0
13 Christopher Bell 2005 26 1 4 10 4 68 0
14 Aric Almirola 2005 26 1 2 3 5 51 0
15 Tyler Reddick 2003 26 0 2 13 1 26 3
16 Kevin Harvick 2002 26 0 6 16 1 109 0

