Taylor qualifies third in Extreme E after rollover

Molly Taylor and Johan Kristoffersson have qualified third in Extreme E’s Arctic X Prix despite the Australian having a rollover.

Gremlins in the Rosberg X entry had already affected Kristoffersson in Qualifying 1 in Greenland before he handed over to Taylor.

Between the technical drama and her wild moment, the championship leaders were left well down the order leading into Qualifying 2.

However, they went fastest in that hit-out and, in doing so, climbed back up to third overall in the nine-car field.

“What a day,” said Taylor.

“We anticipated this would be an unpredictable race and we were correct.

“Qualifying 1 was really tough with the technical issues we experienced alongside the roll of the car.

“The team showed incredible tenacity to come back and get the car ready in time for Qualifying 2 so we are thrilled with the result.”

Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez topped qualifying for Round 3 of the season for Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team.

They will go into Semi-Final 1 on Sunday (local time), while Kristoffersson/Taylor are in Semi-Final 2 with ABT Cupra XE’s Mattias Ekstrom/Jutta Kleinschmidt and Andretti United Extreme E’s Timmy Hansen/Catie Munnings.

The top two from each semi-final race, plus the winner of the Crazy Race for the bottom three teams after qualifying, then go into the Final.

Qualifying points classification*

X44 (Sébastien Loeb / Cristina Gutiérrez) 17 points ABT CUPRA XE (Mattias Ekström / Jutta Kleinschmidt) 11 points Rosberg X Racing (Johan Kristoffersson / Molly Taylor) 11 points Andretti United Extreme E(Timmy Hansen / Catie Munnings) 10 points Veloce Racing (Stéphane Sarrazin / Emma Gilmour) 10 points ACCIONA | Sainz XE Team (Carlos Sainz / Laia Sanz) 9 points SEGI TV Chip Ganassi Racing (Kyle LeDuc / Sara Price) 8 points JBXE (Kevin Hansen / Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky) 7 points XITE ENERGY RACING powered by myenergi (Oliver Bennett / Christine Giampaoli Zonca) 7 points

* Qualifying points classification is a provisional result

