Perez crashes out on way to F1 grid

Sergio Perez will not start the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix after crashing on his way to the starting grid.

The Mexican slid off the road at Les Combes, nosing into tyre wall and damaging the front-right suspension.

“Obviously very disappointing not being able to take the start,” team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports.

“Just goes to show how tricky conditions are out there.”

The Red Bull driver was set to line up seventh on the grid.

Meanwhile Kimi Raikkonen will start the race from the pit lane after Alfa Romeo opted to change the rear wing on the Finn’s car.

Max Verstappen is set to start from pole, joined on the front row by George Russell.

A wet Belgian Grand Prix is set to get underway at 23:00 AEST.