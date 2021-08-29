Norris taken to hospital

Lando Norris has been taken to a local hospital for further checks following his highspeed qualifying crash at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

A statement issued by the FIA confirmed the McLaren driver had been taken from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“The FIA advises that, following an incident during Qualifying for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix today, 28/08/21, the driver of car #4, Lando Norris, has been taken to a local hospital for precautionary checks,” the statement confirmed.

In tricky wet conditions, Norris lost control at Raidillon as he commenced his first flying lap in Qualifying 3.

Correcting the slide mid-corner, he made heavy contact with the tyre barrier on driver’s-left, pitching him into a highspeed spin as parts of the car were torn asunder.

The Brit was able to climb from the car after reporting he was okay both to the garage and by giving Sebastian Vettel a thumbs up, the German having stopped to check on the condition of his rival.

Norris was initially taken to the circuit medical centre before being taken to hospital for further precautionary checks.