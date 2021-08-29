Belgian Grand Prix start delayed by rain

The start of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix has been delayed due to heavy rain around the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Scheduled to begin at 15:00 local time, race control pushed back the start to 15:25 local time.

Formula 1 rules specify a four-hour window in which a grand prix must be completed, though that clock only begins counting once the race gets underway.

Should the race only reach 33 laps only 75 percent points will be awarded, beyond that full points would be awarded.

The Safety Car finally led the field again at 15:25, completing two laps before the race control announced ‘start procedure suspended’ and the red flag shown.