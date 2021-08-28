Positive news for W Series drivers in Spa crash

There have been positive updates for the two drivers hospitalised after a shocking crash in W Series Qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ayla Agren and Beitske Visser were both transferred to hospital for further checks after a seven-car incident at Spa Francorchamps’ Raidillon, which has been the scene of a number of horrifying crashes in recent years.

W Series has now advised, via its social media channels, simply that “Ayla Agren has been discharged from hospital”.

Visser was said to be awaiting the results of an x-ray on her leg, but the Dutch driver has now herself taken to Twitter to advise that she has escaped without breaking any bones.

“Thank you all for your messages [Heart],” she wrote.

“That was a very scary one but I think I had an angel on my shoulder, I’m very sore but luckily I have no fractures.”

Thank you all for your messages❤️ that was a very scary one but I think I had an angel on my shoulder, I’m very sore but luckily I have no fractures🙏 pic.twitter.com/j2AyJzav80 — Beitske Visser (@beitskevisser) August 27, 2021

Raidillon was where Anthoine Hubert sustained fatal injuries in a Formula 2 crash in 2019, and was also the scene also of a multi-car crash in the 24 Hours of Spa earlier this month.

Revisions to the circuit are set to be made as part of a broader upgrade next year, but the latest incident at the Eau Rouge-Raidillon complex have triggered calls for change.

Lewis Hamilton noted the development of a bump in the compression at Eau Rouge which he says has “ruined” the corner, while several potential Formula 1 drivers voiced their concerns about that uphill section of the Belgian circuit.

In W Series Qualifying, Jamie Chadwick took pole while Australian Caitlin Wood, in her second appearance of the season, claimed fourth on the grid for Saturday’s 30-minute race.