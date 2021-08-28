> News > Bikes

Miller fastest overall in MotoGP practice in Britain

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Saturday 28th August, 2021 - 8:49pm

Jack Miller

Jack Miller has set the pace in MotoGP practice at the British Grand Prix.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider secured direct passage to Qualifying 2 with a 1:59.288s with just over 10 minutes remaining in Free Practice 3, while tailing Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins around the Silverstone Circuit.

Fabio Quartararo found no improvement on combined times but ended up second-quickest after final practice with the 1:59.317s which he had set aboard his Monster Energy Yamaha on the afternoon prior.

Quartararo had looked a threat to reclaim top spot after the chequered flag in FP3 but lost three seconds in Sector 2 alone, the reason for which was not apparent on broadcast.

Aprilia Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro took third on a 1:59.386s, ahead of Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati), and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo).

Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda) wound up sixth, but looked like improving further on his 1:59.515s before a late crash at Stowe.

Valentino Rossi finished seventh-quickest but could well have snatched top spot until he rolled out of his hot lap after the chequered flag.

The Petronas SRT Yamaha rider had undercut Miller to Sector 1 and was only 0.025s away at Sector 2 but then slowed, possibly due to the presence of a yellow flag which would have seen his time cancelled anyway.

Rounding out the top 10 were Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM), and Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) was fastest of those who have to go into Qualifying 1, a group which includes Rins.

The Spaniard was 14th when he crashed his GSX-RR with less than four minutes to go, leaving no time to return to pit lane and hop aboard his second bike.

Aprilia Gresini’s Lorenzo Savadori had already been withdrawn due to ongoing trouble from the ankle which he broke in the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria.

Free Practice 4 starts at the later time of 22:30 AEST, leading into Qualifying 1 at 23:10.

Practice: British MotoGP Combined times

Pos Num Rider Nat Team Bike Time Session
1 43 J.MILLER AUS Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:59.288 FP3
2 20 F.QUARTARARO FRA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 1:59.317 FP2
3 41 A.ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 1:59.386 FP3
4 89 J.MARTIN SPA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:59.396 FP3
5 63 F.BAGNAIA ITA Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 1:59.515 FP3
6 44 P.ESPARGARO SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:59.515 FP3
7 46 V.ROSSI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 1:59.553 FP3
8 36 J.MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 1:59.651 FP3
9 33 B.BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1:59.671 FP3
10 93 M.MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 1:59.683 FP3
11 5 J.ZARCO FRA Pramac Racing Ducati 1:59.725 FP3
12 30 T.NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 2:00.053 FP3
13 35 C.CRUTCHLOW GBR Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 2:00.075 FP3
14 73 A.MARQUEZ SPA LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 2:00.157 FP3
15 42 A.RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 2:00.337 FP3
16 27 I.LECUONA SPA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:00.359 FP3
17 9 D.PETRUCCI ITA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:00.545 FP3
18 10 L.MARINI ITA SKY VR46 Avintia Ducati 2:00.548 FP3
19 23 E.BASTIANINI ITA Avintia Esponsorama Ducati 2:00.548 FP2
20 88 M.OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 2:00.883 FP3
21 96 J.DIXON GBR Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 2:02.601 FP2
22 32 L.SAVADORI ITA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 2:05.138 FP2

