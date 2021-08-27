Perez to remain with Red Bull in 2022

Sergio Perez will continue with Red Bull Racing after inking a deal for the 2022 Formula 1 season.

The Mexican joined Red Bull this season alongside Max Verstappen on a one-year deal, ostensibly to act as a foil for the team.

His confirmation was widely expected after he delivered victory for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, while supporting Verstappen at key moments – including the French Grand Prix.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it’s a great opportunity for me,” Perez said.

“Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull

“It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver results so it’s great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022.”

Team boss, Christian Horner, added: “Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors’ championship.

“His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he’s capable of in our car.

“Next year we move into a new era of Formula 1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18.”

Perez’s only challengers for the seat appeared to have been Pierre Gasly and a returning Albon.

With the former well settled at AlphaTauri and the latter unlikely to step straight into the senior team, there were few serious doubts about the two-time grand prix winner continuing next season.

Perez sits fifth in the drivers’ championship with 104 points, while Red Bull is second, 12 points down on Mercedes after the opening 11 races of the season.