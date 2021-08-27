> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: MotoGP world champion visits Williams F1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 27th August, 2021 - 3:19pm

Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins visited the headquarters of historic Formula 1 team Williams Racing in the lead-up to this weekend’s British MotoGP event at Silverstone.

f6f3d911-268c-a6af-6dc4-3033889c2e21
61658f27-8418-3e9d-f626-9dc25bd5af0e
302f6a0c-e6d5-e3d4-b636-02bce801ad11
030b5c98-6159-5045-198f-bba71334e38f
1e9ab7e2-b176-da89-9536-2328c89e1c11

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]