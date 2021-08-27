Fourth season of Drive to Survive confirmed

A fourth season of the Drive to Survive Formula 1 documentary series has been confirmed.

Set to air in 2022 on streaming service Netflix, the series will again offer a behind-the-scenes look at the pinnacle of motorsport.

Since debuting in 2018 the Drive to Survive series has helped foster a new audience for Formula 1, especially in the United States.

“I think it’s got to be the single most important impact in North America,” commented McLaren CEO Zak Brown when asked about the series in June.

“Almost every comment you get out of someone out of the US they reference Drive to Survive.

“It’s done a great job of not only just raising awareness, it’s turned people into avid fans,” he added.

“Drive to Survive is a little bit less about the on-track action, and it’s a little bit more about the off-track action.

“It’s such a fascinating sport, and the politics and the personalities, and I think Drive to Survive just kind of nailed that and exposed that to the world.”

A launch date for the series, which will follow the 2021 championship, has not been announced.