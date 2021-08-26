VIDEO: Super2 Series young guns talk shop
Aston Martin continues Red Bull poaching raid
Saudi backers miss VR46 MotoGP press conference date
GRM keen to help newcomers join TCR
Erebus prepared for last-minute Bathurst wildcard madness
Jeremy Burgess: Brains make the difference for the likes of Rossi
Sandown, Winton to be recreated on iRacing
Full entry lists: Supercars All Stars/Pro Eseries
Cadillac commits to WEC, IMSA with hybrid prototype
Tickford awaiting Bathurst certainty before finalising Premat flights
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]