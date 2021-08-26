New team set to join S5000 with ex-F1 engineer

Volante Rosso Racing is lining up a move into S5000 as the open-wheel category grows following its debut season.

Headed up by ex-Formula 1 engineer Chris Papadopoulos and driver Josh Hunt, Volante Rosso Racing has experience in categories including Porsche Carrera Cup.

Established in 2016, the team has its sights set on the relaunched Tasman Series that will take place across two events: the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 26-28, and the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on December 3-5.

Beyond that, a crack at the full 2022 S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship looms.

“There’s no doubt S5000 is right up our alley, given the open wheel backgrounds both Chris and I have,” Hunt said.

“We got involved when one of our drivers came to us and showed some interest in racing one of the cars.

“We investigated it and ultimately got a car in the workshop.

“We completed a handover with Garry Rogers Motorsport at Phillip Island earlier this year.”

A test at Sydney Motorsport Park has since taken place, with Hunt impressed with what he experienced, comparing it to a “light GT car”.

“We’ve spent a bit of time with the car in the workshop and Chris and I have done a test, with me driving,” Hunt said.

“We made some really positive moves and actually we were quite surprised at what the car was able to achieve and that really filled us with confidence and enthusiasm.

“We’ve had interest from Europe from someone racing Historic Formula One cars and another in British F4. There’s clearly quite a lot of interest.

“I’ve had interest from some of my current sponsors to drive as well. It would be great to have two cars so I can help drive the development side of the car. We’d love to run.

“Confirmation of the extent of our involvement is based on the current restrictions – the world’s a funny old place at the moment, so we’re just gauging that like everyone else to see how it plays out.

“But we’d love to be at Bathurst and the Gold Coast, they would be amazing in these cars and it would be great to do them as a lead-in to 2022.”

A $50,000 prize pool has been announced for the Tasman Series.