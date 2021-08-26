Aston Martin continues Red Bull poaching raid

Aston Martin has announced the latest success in its Formula 1 recruitment drive, securing the services of another Red Bull staffer.

The team has signed Heath Cade as its new ‘chief people officer’, having previously filled the role of human resources director at Red Bull.

While the signing of a human resources-type worker might not ordinarily make news in motorsport circles, it’s significant in this instance as part of a broader narrative.

The team formerly known as Force India and then Racing Point has already in recent months recruited Dan Fallows (technical director) and Andrew Alessi (chief technical officer) from Red Bull.

The latter’s team principal, Christian Horner, subsequently indicated they would not make life easy for Aston Martin.

“[Fallows] only signed [a new Red Bull] contract at the end of last year, so there’s a significant period of time before mid-2023 comes up,” Horner said last month, seemingly ruling out an early release.

In any case, his Aston Martin counterpart Otmar Szafnauer welcomed their latest addition.

“The arrival of Heath Cade is our latest significant appointment as we continue to put the structure in place to allow Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to deliver at the very highest level in the months and years ahead,” Szafnauer said.

“Heath brings extensive knowledge of the technology and engineering sectors and will help us continue to attract like-minded and exceptionally talented individuals to join us on our exciting journey.

“Heath will continue to reinforce our mission to proactively develop a culture of inclusivity throughout the organisation, nurturing and celebrating diversity within our racing family and beyond.”

Cade added: “I am extremely proud to join the talented people at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team.

“There is a clear roadmap for success being laid out by the leadership and it is very motivating to see significant investment in both people and facilities.

“It is a very exciting time to be joining this project and to work alongside the hugely talented and determined individuals who share the same ambition to establish this fantastic brand at the front of the grid.”

The 2021 Formula 1 world championship resumes this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.