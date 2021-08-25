Sandown, Winton to be recreated on iRacing

Virtual versions of Victorian circuits Sandown International Motor Raceway and Winton Motor Raceway will soon be launched on the iRacing platform.

Supercars announced the news tonight via its official website to coincide with the opening round of the Cash Converters Eseries.

As it stands, Mount Panorama, Phillip Island and Oran Park are the only Australian tracks available on iRacing.

Sandown and Winton will join that list “in the coming months”.

It’s particularly significant in the case of the former, given Sandown has long been under threat with regards to being replaced by potential residential development.

Such value has been seen with keeping Oran Park alive at least virtually, the popular former New South Wales circuit having been dealt that exact fate.

Sandown and Winton hosted their first Australian Touring Car Championship races in 1965 and 1985, respectively.