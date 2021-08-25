> News > Supercars

Full entry lists: Supercars All Stars/Pro Eseries

Connor O'Brien

By Connor O'Brien

Wednesday 25th August, 2021 - 6:42pm

Tickford Racing will field two cars in each of the All Stars and Pro Eseries

Supercars returns to the world of virtual racing tonight for the season-opener of its 2021 Eseries.

It’s not everyone’s cup of tea but the six-round, weekly competition is designed to offer a racing fix while the real-life Repco Supercars Championship is on pause.

This year, the Eseries is being done a little differently, with an All Stars field involving household names who are more accustomed to a physical race car, and a separate Pro grid made up of simulator racing gurus.

Aside from an all-in Round 5 visit to Mount Panorama, they will compete at different venues.

Tonight will see the All Stars hit an oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while the Pro drivers are dealt the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Qualifying gets underway at 19:00 AEST, available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, before the Fox Sports/Kayo/7Plus/Sky NZ broadcast kicks into action from 19:30 AEST.

Supercars All Stars Eseries field, Round 1

Number Team Driver Car
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Holden
14 Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Holden
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Ford
5 Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford
22 Team Sydney Dylan O’Keeffe Holden
35 Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki Holden
7 Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Holden
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden
3 Blanchard Racing Team Matthew Payne Ford
55 BP Ultimate Racing Thomas Randle Ford
10 Repco Racing Sam Brabham Ford
88 Cash Converters Racing Justin Ruggier Ford
54 Shure Racing Matt McLean Holden
131 Pioneer DJ Racing James Golding Ford
31 Swyftx Racing Jayden Ojeda Holden
923 Logitech G Racing Team Tony D’Alberto Ford
62 Team Tamaki Makaurau Auckland Richie Stanaway* Ford
18 Shannons Racing Matt Chahda Ford
2 BP Ultimate Racing Oscar Piastri* Ford

* Denotes Round 1 wildcard entry

Supercars Pro Eseries field, Round 1

Number Team Driver Car
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Dayne Warren Holden
8 Brad Jones Racing Jake Burton Holden
14 Brad Jones Racing Madison Down Holden
4 Brad Jones Racing Jackson Souslin-Harlow Holden
44 Tickford Racing Richard Hamstead Ford
55 Tickford Racing Ethan Warren Ford
22 Dick Johnson Racing Brady Meyers Ford
19 Team Sydney Ryan Wood Holden
35 Matt Stone Racing Andrew Gilliam Holden
89 Kelly Grove Racing Wayne Bourke Ford
18 Team 18 Cooper Webster Holden
9 Erebus Motorsport Jobe Stewart Holden
99 Erebus Motorsport Jarrad Filsell Holden
3 Blanchard Racing Team Josh Anderson Ford
98 BP Ultimate Racing James Scott Ford
12 Repco Racing Jordan Caruso Ford
51 Cash Converters Racing Emily Jones Ford
83 Shure Racing Simon Feigl Holden
718 Pioneer DJ Racing Corey Shepherd Ford
215 Swyftx Racing Sam Blacklock Holden
923 Logitech G Racing Team Ethan Grigg-Gault Holden
62 Team Tamaki Makaurau Auckland Fawzan El-Nabi Ford
48 Shannons Racing Blake Purdie Ford

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]