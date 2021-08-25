Full entry lists: Supercars All Stars/Pro Eseries

Supercars returns to the world of virtual racing tonight for the season-opener of its 2021 Eseries.

It’s not everyone’s cup of tea but the six-round, weekly competition is designed to offer a racing fix while the real-life Repco Supercars Championship is on pause.

This year, the Eseries is being done a little differently, with an All Stars field involving household names who are more accustomed to a physical race car, and a separate Pro grid made up of simulator racing gurus.

Aside from an all-in Round 5 visit to Mount Panorama, they will compete at different venues.

Tonight will see the All Stars hit an oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while the Pro drivers are dealt the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Qualifying gets underway at 19:00 AEST, available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, before the Fox Sports/Kayo/7Plus/Sky NZ broadcast kicks into action from 19:30 AEST.

Supercars All Stars Eseries field, Round 1

Number Team Driver Car 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Holden 14 Brad Jones Racing Todd Hazelwood Holden 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Holden 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters Ford 5 Tickford Racing Jack Le Brocq Ford 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Ford 22 Team Sydney Dylan O’Keeffe Holden 35 Matt Stone Racing Jake Kostecki Holden 7 Kelly Grove Racing Andre Heimgartner Ford 20 Team 18 Scott Pye Holden 99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Holden 3 Blanchard Racing Team Matthew Payne Ford 55 BP Ultimate Racing Thomas Randle Ford 10 Repco Racing Sam Brabham Ford 88 Cash Converters Racing Justin Ruggier Ford 54 Shure Racing Matt McLean Holden 131 Pioneer DJ Racing James Golding Ford 31 Swyftx Racing Jayden Ojeda Holden 923 Logitech G Racing Team Tony D’Alberto Ford 62 Team Tamaki Makaurau Auckland Richie Stanaway* Ford 18 Shannons Racing Matt Chahda Ford 2 BP Ultimate Racing Oscar Piastri* Ford

* Denotes Round 1 wildcard entry

Supercars Pro Eseries field, Round 1