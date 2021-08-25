Full entry lists: Supercars All Stars/Pro Eseries
Tickford Racing will field two cars in each of the All Stars and Pro Eseries
Supercars returns to the world of virtual racing tonight for the season-opener of its 2021 Eseries.
It’s not everyone’s cup of tea but the six-round, weekly competition is designed to offer a racing fix while the real-life Repco Supercars Championship is on pause.
This year, the Eseries is being done a little differently, with an All Stars field involving household names who are more accustomed to a physical race car, and a separate Pro grid made up of simulator racing gurus.
Aside from an all-in Round 5 visit to Mount Panorama, they will compete at different venues.
Tonight will see the All Stars hit an oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while the Pro drivers are dealt the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Qualifying gets underway at 19:00 AEST, available on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, before the Fox Sports/Kayo/7Plus/Sky NZ broadcast kicks into action from 19:30 AEST.
Supercars All Stars Eseries field, Round 1
|Number
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Holden
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Holden
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Holden
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford
|5
|Tickford Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Ford
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford
|22
|Team Sydney
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|Holden
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jake Kostecki
|Holden
|7
|Kelly Grove Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Ford
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Holden
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Holden
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Matthew Payne
|Ford
|55
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford
|10
|Repco Racing
|Sam Brabham
|Ford
|88
|Cash Converters Racing
|Justin Ruggier
|Ford
|54
|Shure Racing
|Matt McLean
|Holden
|131
|Pioneer DJ Racing
|James Golding
|Ford
|31
|Swyftx Racing
|Jayden Ojeda
|Holden
|923
|Logitech G Racing Team
|Tony D’Alberto
|Ford
|62
|Team Tamaki Makaurau Auckland
|Richie Stanaway*
|Ford
|18
|Shannons Racing
|Matt Chahda
|Ford
|2
|BP Ultimate Racing
|Oscar Piastri*
|Ford
* Denotes Round 1 wildcard entry
Supercars Pro Eseries field, Round 1
|Number
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Dayne Warren
|Holden
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jake Burton
|Holden
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Madison Down
|Holden
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jackson Souslin-Harlow
|Holden
|44
|Tickford Racing
|Richard Hamstead
|Ford
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Ethan Warren
|Ford
|22
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Brady Meyers
|Ford
|19
|Team Sydney
|Ryan Wood
|Holden
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Andrew Gilliam
|Holden
|89
|Kelly Grove Racing
|Wayne Bourke
|Ford
|18
|Team 18
|Cooper Webster
|Holden
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jobe Stewart
|Holden
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jarrad Filsell
|Holden
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Josh Anderson
|Ford
|98
|BP Ultimate Racing
|James Scott
|Ford
|12
|Repco Racing
|Jordan Caruso
|Ford
|51
|Cash Converters Racing
|Emily Jones
|Ford
|83
|Shure Racing
|Simon Feigl
|Holden
|718
|Pioneer DJ Racing
|Corey Shepherd
|Ford
|215
|Swyftx Racing
|Sam Blacklock
|Holden
|923
|Logitech G Racing Team
|Ethan Grigg-Gault
|Holden
|62
|Team Tamaki Makaurau Auckland
|Fawzan El-Nabi
|Ford
|48
|Shannons Racing
|Blake Purdie
|Ford
