Why Supercars teams are taking Eseries so seriously

In the midst of the coronavirus-induced break, Supercars has brought back its Eseries with a fresh twist.

This year marks the fourth instalment of Supercars’ iRacing-based Eseries, which gets underway tomorrow night at 19:30 AEST.

Unlike previous editions of the Eseries, this year’s will feature two title fights in one.

The All-Star Series will see Repco Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 Series drivers go head-to-head while the Pro Series will have its own competition with a unique calendar.

Erebus Motorsport has tasked Brodie Kostecki with representing the team in the All-Star Eseries while up-and-comer racer Jobe Stewart and proven gamer Jarrad Filsell will contest the Pro Series.

For team boss Barry Ryan, the Eseries is something that he and the Dandenong South-based team is taking seriously.

He believes proof that sim racing works is evidenced in the real-world driver performance.

“We’ve put a pretty strong team together, so I’m pretty excited about that,” Ryan told Speedcafe.com.

“Some of the V8 drivers don’t take it seriously but from what I see, all the Supercars drivers who took it seriously last year are actually a lot of the drivers who are performing better this year in the real racing.

“Anyone who thinks that it’s a waste of time is completely full of shit. They probably need to learn a little bit about sim racing.

“Shane [van Gisbergen] has been unbelievable this year and a lot of the stuff he did in the sim last year was unbelievable.

“Brodie was really strong. Andre [Heimgartner] has come on really strong in sim racing last year and has performed really well this year. Chaz [Mostert] too.

“All the guys that are up there in the real racing are up there in the sim racing. I 100 percent believe it relates.

“I’m excited to see some of our young guys, Jarrad [Filsell] and Jobe [Stewart] having a crack again. It’s good for those kids to be involved and be on TV and boost their profiles.”

The All-Star Series begins at Charlotte Motor Speedway before heading to Pocono Raceway, Daytona International Speedway, and then Michigan International Speedway.

The penultimate event will take place at the virtual Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit before the season closes at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Pro Series will also take in six rounds starting at the Red Bull Ring before heading to the Long Beach Street Circuit and then Road America.

The location of the fourth round will be decided by fans with options including Silverstone Circuit, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, and the Hockenheimring.

The Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit will host the penultimate round before the season finale at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

The Mount Panorama endurance event will be a highlight of the season which will see the All-Star and Pro drivers race alongside each other.

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards said the Supercars drivers will no doubt want to beat their Pro partners and rivals.

“The reality is some of them are better than others and they know, in some cases, they’re up against pro Eseries drivers who are particularly good at it,” said Edwards.

“That’s probably weighing on their minds as well because they are competitive.

“They’re probably thinking, ‘Oh shit, the top five places might be taken by pros. I don’t want to go racing if I’m not going to be in the top five’.

“They’re competitive and if they think they’re not going to be competitive they’ll bitch and moan.

“Unfortunately I can’t say, ‘Oh, I’ll get you a better suspension geometry or engine or faster pit crew because I have no influence over any of that in Eseries.”

Fox Sports and 7plus will carry live coverage of the Cash Converters Supercars Eseries, which will be hosted by Neil Crompton.