New opportunities to join home-grown success story

From drivers to territory managers, continued growth for R&J Batteries has created a range of new opportunities to join the Australian-owned business.

Established in Ballarat in 1995, the family-owned operation has become an industry leader with world class products and services.

It is one of Australia’s fastest growing battery companies, and steady growth means it’s always on the lookout for fresh talent.

Currently, there are seven roles on offer via Jobstop, ranging from Retail Trade and Counter sales, where customer service is paramount, to Branch Supervisor and Territory Manager opportunities.

The Branch Supervisor role in Dubbo NSW, will see the individual working with the warehouse and sales team, supporting the Branch Manager with the day to day operations of this successful branch.

All branches are supported by their reliable Delivery Driver’s, who pack and transport top quality products whilst working alongside those in the warehouse, and the Warehouse Steersperson’s , who’ll work closely with the branch sales team to offer hands-on support.

The Territory Manager, meanwhile, will look to continue to grow the business’ sales, developing and marketing new opportunities while collaborating with Branch Managers and the sales team to maintain the strong relationship and service to all existing accounts

It’s a broad range of roles, with R&J Batteries looking for individuals with outstanding customer service and delivery, and those who have a genuine interest and pride in their work to complement their existing team.

Communication, passion and engagement are also desired, qualitied which support the businesses’ values of Respect, Mateship, Honesty, and ‘Do it once, Do it right’ approach.

The R&J Batteries Recruitment process is based on merit and characterised by honesty, confidentiality and respect, striving to provide a positive candidate experience.

“At R&J Batteries we welcome a diverse range of employees with varying experience and skills,” explained Roschelle Naidoo, National HR Manager.

“We are committed to developing our people and embrace an inclusive environment treating our staff as family.

“The company is growing at such a rate that there are always new roles to fill.

“Currently we have seven jobs advertised on Jobstop ranging from counter sales to branch supervisors.

“Although our company is national, we have an emphasis on maintaining good relationships within and between our teams using our company values as a benchmark.”

R&J Batteries prides itself not only on the products and services it delivers, but with its care of staff, too.

It’s dedicated to the health and well-being of employees, offering ongoing training and development and above award-rate wages,.

On top of that, the business operations a Monthly Bonus Program, with 90 percent of roles eligible.

There are further perks too, such as staff discounts and a rewarding environment which values the contribution individuals make.

It makes R&J Batteries an enticing employer, where talents will be recognised and rewarded within its supportive and inclusive workforce.

CLICK HERE to apply for Retail Trade & Counter Sales – ATHERTON TABLELANDS.

CLICK HERE to apply for Delivery Driver/Warehouse Storeperson (Doveton).

CLICK HERE to apply for Branch Supervisor.

CLICK HERE to apply for Territory Manager – VIC.

CLICK HERE to apply for Retail Trade & Counter Sales.

CLICK HERE to apply for Counter Sales / Warehouse Storeperson.

CLICK HERE to apply for Delivery Driver / Warehouse Storeperson (Darwin).

CLICK HERE to visit JobStop.com for your new start.