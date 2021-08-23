> News > Le Mans

VIDEO: Intense finish to 24 Hours of Le Mans

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 23rd August, 2021 - 5:30pm

Watch as merely metres separated the LMP2 class leaders at the end of a full 24 hours of racing, with Robin Frijns in the Team WRT #31 pipping the #28 JOTA entry driven by Tom Blomqvist.

