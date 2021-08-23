> News > Le Mans

Toyota eases to victory as Aussie ace snags podium

By Mat Coch

Monday 23rd August, 2021 - 1:07am

Toyota has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota has dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans while Australian James Allen stole third place in LMP2 class almost in sight of the flag.

Save for a few minor scares during the course of the encounter, the #7 entry of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez controlled the race throughout.

They headed home the sister entry of Kazuki Nakajimi, Brendon Hartley, and Sebastien Buemi by two laps with the Alpine of Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, and Matthieu Vaxiviere rounding out the outright podium.

Victory for the #7 put to rest the ghosts that have haunted that entry in recent seasons, surviving fuel pickup problems to enjoy an otherwise straight forward win.

The #8 Toyota also suffered pickup problems, along with an eventful opening few laps for Buemi that left it on the backfoot almost from the outset.

Clouted at the first corner by the #708 Glickenhaus and turned around, the car then ground to a halt on the Mulsanne.

Refired, Buemi then ran long at Mulsanne Corner before working his way back through the field to rise to second.

Team WRT claimed honours in LMP2, the #31 entry seeing the flag first after late drama befell the sister car just metres from the finish.

Ryan Briscoe was fifth for Glickenhaus, the last of the five Hypercars to the flag, one spot back from the sister car.

Leading at the time, by failing to reach the flag the #41 WRT is officially classified as a retirement, promoting the #28 JOTA entry to second and the #65 Panis Racing car of Australian ace James Allen to third in class and eighth outright.

Yifei Ye lead the class as he began the final lap of the race in the #41, however, the Chinese driver seemingly ran out of fuel as his car rolled to a halt.

WRT had commanded the class throughout the night, the #31 in charge before being overhauled by the sister-car on Sunday afternoon.

The squad looked set for a one-two finish before Ye struck drama.

It meant that, even though the Panis Racing entry of Allen, Will Stevens, and Julian Canal had completed less laps than the #41, the trio made the podium since the WRT car failed to see the chequered flag.

Ferrari was victorious in the LMGTE Pro class courtesy of the #51 AF Corse entry, followed home by the #63 Corvette Racing effort and #92 Porsche 911 RSR.

Earl Bamber, the only Antipodean in the class, failed to reach the flag, the #79 entry stopping around mid-distance when co-driver Cooper MacNeil crashed heavily during the night.

AF Corse was also victorious in LMGTE Am, with the #83 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo heading the Aston Martin Vantage AMR of TF Sport, and the #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari in third.

Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans, aided by Christian Ried, were fifth in class, five laps down on the race winners.

Scott Andrews, who piloted the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, failed to see the flag, completing 128 laps to be one of nine LMGTE Am retirements.

Results: 24 Hours of Le Mans

Pos Num Class Team Car Laps
1 7 Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 HYBRID 371
2 8 Hypercar H TOYOTA GAZOO RACING Toyota GR010 HYBRID 369
3 36 Hypercar ALPINE ELF MATMUT Alpine A480 – Gibson 367
4 708 Hypercar GLICKENHAUS RACING Glickenhaus 007 LMH 367
5 709 Hypercar GLICKENHAUS RACING Glickenhaus 007 LMH 364
6 31 LM P2 TEAM WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson 363
7 28 LM P2 JOTA Oreca 07 – Gibson 363
8 65 LM P2 PANIS RACING Oreca 07 – Gibson 362
9 23 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Oreca 07 – Gibson 361
10 34 LM P2 INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION Oreca 07 – Gibson 360
11 48 LM P2 IDEC SPORT Oreca 07 – Gibson 359
12 26 LM P2 G-DRIVE RACING Aurus 01 – Gibson 358
13 38 LM P2 JOTA Oreca 07 – Gibson 358
14 30 LM P2 DUQUEINE TEAM Oreca 07 – Gibson 357
15 21 LM P2 P/A DRAGONSPEED USA Oreca 07 – Gibson 356
16 29 LM P2 P/A RACING TEAM NEDERLAND Oreca 07 – Gibson 356
17 70 LM P2 P/A REALTEAM RACING Oreca 07 – Gibson 356
18 20 LM P2 P/A HIGH CLASS RACING Oreca 07 – Gibson 353
19 39 LM P2 P/A SO24-DIROB BY GRAFF Oreca 07 – Gibson 352
20 51 LM GTE Pro AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 345
21 63 LM GTE Pro CORVETTE RACING Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 345
22 92 LM GTE Pro PORSCHE GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR – 19 344
23 91 LM GTE Pro PORSCHE GT TEAM Porsche 911 RSR – 19 343
24 44 LM P2 P/A ARC BRATISLAVA Oreca 07 – Gibson 342
25 83 LM GTE Am AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 340
26 33 LM GTE Am TF SPORT Aston Martin Vantage AMR 339
27 80 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 338
28 74 LM P2 P/A RACING TEAM INDIA EURASIA Ligier JSP217 – Gibson 338
29 49 LM P2 P/A HIGH CLASS RACING Oreca 07 – Gibson 336
30 60 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 335
31 77 LM GTE Am DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 335
32 84 CDNT ASSOCIATION SRT41 Oreca 07 – Gibson 334
33 777 LM GTE Am D’STATION RACING Aston Martin Vantage AMR 333
34 18 LM GTE Am ABSOLUTE RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 332
35 95 LM GTE Am TF SPORT Aston Martin Vantage AMR 332
36 85 LM GTE Am IRON LYNX Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 332
37 52 LM GTE Pro AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 331
38 69 LM GTE Am HERBERTH MOTORSPORT Porsche 911 RSR – 19 330
39 54 LM GTE Am AF CORSE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 329
40 22 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA Oreca 07 – Gibson 328
41 71 LM GTE Am INCEPTION RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 327
42 88 LM GTE Am DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 327
43 86 LM GTE Am GR RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 322
44 64 LM GTE Pro CORVETTE RACING Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 313
45 41 LM P2 TEAM WRT Oreca 07 – Gibson 362
46 82 LM P2 RISI COMPETIZIONE Oreca 07 – Gibson 275
47 388 LM GTE Am RINALDI RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 271
48 24 LM P2 P/A PR1 MOTORSPORTS MATHIASEN Oreca 07 – Gibson 261
49 72 LM GTE Pro HUB AUTO RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 227
50 79 LM GTE Pro WEATHERTECH RACING Porsche 911 RSR – 19 139
51 46 LM GTE Am TEAM PROJECT 1 Porsche 911 RSR – 19 138
52 57 LM GTE Am KESSEL RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 128
53 66 LM GTE Am JMW MOTORSPORT Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 117
54 55 LM GTE Am SPIRIT OF RACE Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 109
55 25 LM P2 P/A G-DRIVE RACING Aurus 01 – Gibson 108
56 47 LM GTE Am CETILAR RACING Ferrari 488 GTE Evo 90
57 56 LM GTE Am TEAM PROJECT 1 Porsche 911 RSR – 19 84
58 32 LM P2 UNITED AUTOSPORTS Oreca 07 – Gibson 75
59 1 LM P2 RICHARD MILLE RACING TEAM Oreca 07 – Gibson 74
60 99 LM GTE Am PROTON COMPETITION Porsche 911 RSR – 19 66
61 98 LM GTE Am ASTON MARTIN RACING Aston Martin Vantage AMR 45

