Toyota eases to victory as Aussie ace snags podium

Toyota has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Toyota has dominated the 24 Hours of Le Mans while Australian James Allen stole third place in LMP2 class almost in sight of the flag.
Save for a few minor scares during the course of the encounter, the #7 entry of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez controlled the race throughout.
They headed home the sister entry of Kazuki Nakajimi, Brendon Hartley, and Sebastien Buemi by two laps with the Alpine of Nicolas Lapierre, Andre Negrao, and Matthieu Vaxiviere rounding out the outright podium.
Victory for the #7 put to rest the ghosts that have haunted that entry in recent seasons, surviving fuel pickup problems to enjoy an otherwise straight forward win.
The #8 Toyota also suffered pickup problems, along with an eventful opening few laps for Buemi that left it on the backfoot almost from the outset.
Clouted at the first corner by the #708 Glickenhaus and turned around, the car then ground to a halt on the Mulsanne.
Refired, Buemi then ran long at Mulsanne Corner before working his way back through the field to rise to second.
Team WRT claimed honours in LMP2, the #31 entry seeing the flag first after late drama befell the sister car just metres from the finish.
Ryan Briscoe was fifth for Glickenhaus, the last of the five Hypercars to the flag, one spot back from the sister car.
Leading at the time, by failing to reach the flag the #41 WRT is officially classified as a retirement, promoting the #28 JOTA entry to second and the #65 Panis Racing car of Australian ace James Allen to third in class and eighth outright.
Yifei Ye lead the class as he began the final lap of the race in the #41, however, the Chinese driver seemingly ran out of fuel as his car rolled to a halt.
WRT had commanded the class throughout the night, the #31 in charge before being overhauled by the sister-car on Sunday afternoon.
The squad looked set for a one-two finish before Ye struck drama.
It meant that, even though the Panis Racing entry of Allen, Will Stevens, and Julian Canal had completed less laps than the #41, the trio made the podium since the WRT car failed to see the chequered flag.
Ferrari was victorious in the LMGTE Pro class courtesy of the #51 AF Corse entry, followed home by the #63 Corvette Racing effort and #92 Porsche 911 RSR.
Earl Bamber, the only Antipodean in the class, failed to reach the flag, the #79 entry stopping around mid-distance when co-driver Cooper MacNeil crashed heavily during the night.
AF Corse was also victorious in LMGTE Am, with the #83 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo heading the Aston Martin Vantage AMR of TF Sport, and the #80 Iron Lynx Ferrari in third.
Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans, aided by Christian Ried, were fifth in class, five laps down on the race winners.
Scott Andrews, who piloted the #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo, failed to see the flag, completing 128 laps to be one of nine LMGTE Am retirements.
Results: 24 Hours of Le Mans
|Pos
|Num
|Class
|Team
|Car
|Laps
|1
|7
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|371
|2
|8
|Hypercar H
|TOYOTA GAZOO RACING
|Toyota GR010 HYBRID
|369
|3
|36
|Hypercar
|ALPINE ELF MATMUT
|Alpine A480 – Gibson
|367
|4
|708
|Hypercar
|GLICKENHAUS RACING
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|367
|5
|709
|Hypercar
|GLICKENHAUS RACING
|Glickenhaus 007 LMH
|364
|6
|31
|LM P2
|TEAM WRT
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|363
|7
|28
|LM P2
|JOTA
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|363
|8
|65
|LM P2
|PANIS RACING
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|362
|9
|23
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|361
|10
|34
|LM P2
|INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|360
|11
|48
|LM P2
|IDEC SPORT
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|359
|12
|26
|LM P2
|G-DRIVE RACING
|Aurus 01 – Gibson
|358
|13
|38
|LM P2
|JOTA
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|358
|14
|30
|LM P2
|DUQUEINE TEAM
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|357
|15
|21
|LM P2 P/A
|DRAGONSPEED USA
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|356
|16
|29
|LM P2 P/A
|RACING TEAM NEDERLAND
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|356
|17
|70
|LM P2 P/A
|REALTEAM RACING
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|356
|18
|20
|LM P2 P/A
|HIGH CLASS RACING
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|353
|19
|39
|LM P2 P/A
|SO24-DIROB BY GRAFF
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|352
|20
|51
|LM GTE Pro
|AF CORSE
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|345
|21
|63
|LM GTE Pro
|CORVETTE RACING
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|345
|22
|92
|LM GTE Pro
|PORSCHE GT TEAM
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|344
|23
|91
|LM GTE Pro
|PORSCHE GT TEAM
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|343
|24
|44
|LM P2 P/A
|ARC BRATISLAVA
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|342
|25
|83
|LM GTE Am
|AF CORSE
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|340
|26
|33
|LM GTE Am
|TF SPORT
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|339
|27
|80
|LM GTE Am
|IRON LYNX
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|338
|28
|74
|LM P2 P/A
|RACING TEAM INDIA EURASIA
|Ligier JSP217 – Gibson
|338
|29
|49
|LM P2 P/A
|HIGH CLASS RACING
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|336
|30
|60
|LM GTE Am
|IRON LYNX
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|335
|31
|77
|LM GTE Am
|DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|335
|32
|84
|CDNT
|ASSOCIATION SRT41
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|334
|33
|777
|LM GTE Am
|D’STATION RACING
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|333
|34
|18
|LM GTE Am
|ABSOLUTE RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|332
|35
|95
|LM GTE Am
|TF SPORT
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|332
|36
|85
|LM GTE Am
|IRON LYNX
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|332
|37
|52
|LM GTE Pro
|AF CORSE
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|331
|38
|69
|LM GTE Am
|HERBERTH MOTORSPORT
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|330
|39
|54
|LM GTE Am
|AF CORSE
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|329
|40
|22
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS USA
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|328
|41
|71
|LM GTE Am
|INCEPTION RACING
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|327
|42
|88
|LM GTE Am
|DEMPSEY – PROTON RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|327
|43
|86
|LM GTE Am
|GR RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|322
|44
|64
|LM GTE Pro
|CORVETTE RACING
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R
|313
|45
|41
|LM P2
|TEAM WRT
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|362
|46
|82
|LM P2
|RISI COMPETIZIONE
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|275
|47
|388
|LM GTE Am
|RINALDI RACING
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|271
|48
|24
|LM P2 P/A
|PR1 MOTORSPORTS MATHIASEN
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|261
|49
|72
|LM GTE Pro
|HUB AUTO RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|227
|50
|79
|LM GTE Pro
|WEATHERTECH RACING
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|139
|51
|46
|LM GTE Am
|TEAM PROJECT 1
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|138
|52
|57
|LM GTE Am
|KESSEL RACING
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|128
|53
|66
|LM GTE Am
|JMW MOTORSPORT
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|117
|54
|55
|LM GTE Am
|SPIRIT OF RACE
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|109
|55
|25
|LM P2 P/A
|G-DRIVE RACING
|Aurus 01 – Gibson
|108
|56
|47
|LM GTE Am
|CETILAR RACING
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|90
|57
|56
|LM GTE Am
|TEAM PROJECT 1
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|84
|58
|32
|LM P2
|UNITED AUTOSPORTS
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|75
|59
|1
|LM P2
|RICHARD MILLE RACING TEAM
|Oreca 07 – Gibson
|74
|60
|99
|LM GTE Am
|PROTON COMPETITION
|Porsche 911 RSR – 19
|66
|61
|98
|LM GTE Am
|ASTON MARTIN RACING
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|45
