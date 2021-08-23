Supercars’ response to 2021 season concerns

Supercars remains upbeat about its chances of completing a full 2021 championship despite concerns relating to skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers in key Australian states.

Seven events have been completed so far this year, leaving a further five rounds needing to be delivered to meet contractual obligations such as with broadcast partners.

New South Wales – which has recorded 800-plus cases in three successive days – is home to Supercars’ head office as well as its showpiece event, the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Like Mount Panorama, Sydney Motorsport Park is also scheduled to host a championship round in November.

Before then, Supercars is in line to visit Victorian circuits Winton and Phillip Island in October – despite the southern state being in lockdown with rising daily cases.

All in all, the situation has made for increasing doubt among fans, plus some in the industry, about the 2021 campaign getting going again.

Supercars Commission member Jamie Whincup last week moved to inspire confidence by saying events will be possible with “hard work”, and now Supercars has added its adamance that the season is not done and dusted.

“Supercars is committed to delivering the next five rounds of the 2021 Championship and is working with all relevant governments and health departments to ensure this occurs safely,” read a Supercars statement supplied to Speedcafe.com.

“While Supercars shares the ongoing COVID-19 related frustrations of all Australians, particularly those on the east coast, we are working hard to deliver the remaining races and we once again thank our fans for joining us on this journey.

“We are committed to our 2021 season, including racing at our premier event, the Repco Bathurst 1000.”

Beyond the aforementioned four events, the championship is due to conclude at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on December 3-5.

Shane van Gisbergen holds a 276-point lead atop the standings from Triple Eight Race Engineering team-mate Whincup.