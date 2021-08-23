Jett Johnson completes TA2 sweep

Jett Johnson has won all four races in Round 2 of the Promaxx Performance Exhausts TA2 Muscle Car Northern Series, powered by Atlantic Oils at Queensland Raceway.

The 16-year-old had already notched up his first circuit racing win on the opening day of official action at the Queensland Racing Driver Championship meeting, by just under 1.5s after 10 laps.

Johnson carried that form into not just a sweep of the wins, as well as the PWR Pole Award, but did so by leading all 46 laps of racing at the Ipswich venue.

He took out Race 2 by 3.7s and Race 3 by 2.1s, then cleared out to a margin of 7.5s at the chequered flag in the finale.

The third-generation driver had been competing in just his second TA2 round, and his third in a TA2 car after also entering the Townsville Tin Tops at one of last month’s Supercars events in North Queensland.

“I’m really happy with how the weekend went,” said Johnson.

“From the first practice session we rolled out, I knew we were on for a good weekend. The car was on rails and I knew it was up to me to conserve the tyres, conserve the car and not make any mistakes.

“I knew we had a chance to run up the front, but I never would have thought we would come away with pole and all four race wins, so it’s been a great weekend.

“It’s been great to have the support of my family and friends this weekend, as well as all our partners on the car that make this possible, including Full Throttle BBQ, Pirtek, Signwayz, SS Media, Beaurepaires Beenleigh, APW Wentworthville, Fineline Fabrications and R&T Pumps.”

Russell Wright finished second in Race 2, having been jumped by Chris Pappas at the start but decisively reclaiming the position when they braked at Turn 3 on the opening lap.

Pappas took third in that affair but went one better in Race 3, when Karl Begg gained two spots to pick up his first race podium in what was his debut weekend in the series.

In Race 4, Pappas again finished second, while Wright salvaged third despite a slave cylinder issue.

Johnson now leads the TA2 Northern Series by nine points, with Wright his closest rival.

The creation of Northern and Southern Series arose in anticipation of possible border closures which have indeed come to pass, although TA2 management is aiming to hold a round at Wakefield Park in Goulburn, New South Wales on October 22-24.