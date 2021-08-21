Leclerc reignited after Silverstone near-miss

Charles Leclerc’s near-miss at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix has reignited the fire within the Ferrari driver to fight at the front.

A two-time race winner, Leclerc has given the Scuderia two pole positions and a second place finish already this season.

He came close to a third career win in Silverstone last month, only for a charging Lewis Hamilton to reel him in and take top spot in the closing laps.

Though ultimately falling short at the final hurdle, Leclerc’s renewed pace in 2021, and more specifically leading large periods of the British GP, was a welcome return to the front.

“Yeah, definitely it feels great,” he admitted

“Obviously, that’s why I am doing this sport, to get this feeling of winning that we’re all searching [for].

“So I really, really enjoyed it.

“I just hope that this will happen more regularly for, maybe not this season, but next season is definitely the target.”

Ferrari is set to introduce new spec components when the third of its three allowed power units goes into circulation later in the season.

It’s predicted that will give the Scuderia a notable improvement in performance, though it won’t arrive in time for next weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit is not one Ferrari expects to do well at, though it held the same approach heading into the British Grand Prix.

It heads to the iconic venue tied on points with McLaren in the constructors’ championship, though ahead on countback.

Track running in Belgium gets underway on Friday next week at 19:30 AEST with Free Practice 1.