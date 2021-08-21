Johnson claims maiden circuit racing victory

Third-generation talent Jett Johnson has broken through for a maiden win in the TA2 Racing Australia series.

Johnson got the job done this afternoon at Queensland Raceway, converting the pole position he had secured earlier in the day.

Driving a Full Throttle BBQ-backed #117 Mustang, the teenager shared the front row with Russell Wright and was ultimately able to take the chequered flag with a 1.4569-second margin in hand.

“I’m stoked to get my first race win today, it’s been an amazing day,” said Johnson.

“It felt incredible to take that chequered flag, and to have my Grandpa here and my whole family here to watch means so much to me.

“I was a bit nervous at the start when Rusty [Wright] was all over me, but after we restarted it was all good from there.

“I just tried to conserve myself, didn’t burn up the tyres, didn’t burn up the brakes and just tried to save everything for the final three races to come tomorrow.”

Wright managed to hold off Chris Pappas for second, with Murray Kent and Karl Begg rounding out the top five.

The event marks just the second round start in TA2 Racing Australia for Johnson.

He’d taken results of fifth, third, third, and second in his debut appearance in the series back in June.

TA2 competitors are set to contest another three 12-lap races tomorrow.