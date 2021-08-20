IndyCar confirms double dose of Iowa in 2022

IndyCar has confirmed it will return to Iowa Speedway for a double-header in 2022.

Having debuted in 2007, the series has featured at the D-shaped oval every year since then with the exception of 2021.

Hy-Vee will take naming rights sponsorship of the event at the 0.875-mile speedway, which is slated for July 23-24.

Saturday’s event will take in 250 laps while Sunday’s is a 300-lapper.

“We’re extremely pleased to return Iowa Speedway to the NTT IndyCar Series calendar,” said category boss Roger Penske.

“Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series.

“A key oval and a hallmark on our schedule, we deeply missed seeing our fans in Iowa this year and look forward to what’s ahead.

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific drivers and teams.

“The fantastic addition of Hy-Vee and their commitment to our sport underscores the added value.

“Thanks to Hy-Vee and the State of Iowa for welcoming the return of IndyCar racing to Iowa Speedway.”

In the event’s history, Josef Newgarden remains the most successful driver having won thrice (2016, 2019, 2020).

Andretti Autosport remains the most successful team at the venue, winning seven times including a six-race streak between 2010 and 2015.