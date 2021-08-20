Broncos publicly confirm Supercars ownership interest

The Brisbane Broncos rugby league club has officially stated its interest in the race to become Supercars’ next owner.

Reports emerged last week that the News Corp Australia-owned NRL club had registered its intentions to bid for Archer Capital’s majority share in Supercars.

That new proposal came in alliance with the consortium spearheaded by Peter Adderton, which had dropped out after its own offer was rejected.

Despite seemingly being approached by multiple motorsport media outlets, the Broncos had been silent on the matter – until now.

“We are exploring an investment opportunity,” a Broncos spokesperson confirmed to The Courier-Mail, a Brisbane newspaper owned by News Corp.

“We are currently in a non-binding, confidential and indicative stage of the process and accordingly are not in a position to make any further comment at this point in time.”

The Broncos/Adderton partnership will have their work cut out, however, following news yesterday of the two favourite parties in the process – the Australian Racing Group and Mark Skaife/TLA Worldwide/TGI Sport – merging their bids.

It’s understood any bid involving Adderton and associates Paul Morris, Pete Smith, Mick Doohan and Alan Gow would likely desire to also buy out Supercars teams’ collective 35 percent stake in the business.

A decision on a new Supercars owner could be finalised as soon as next month.