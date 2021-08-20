Ambrose to lead new GRM driver evaluation programme

Marcos Ambrose will spearhead a new driver evaluation programme to be run by Garry Rogers Motorsport.

Known as the ‘GRM Combine’, the four-day programme will encompass all three categories which the team regularly competes in, namely TCR, Trans Am, and S5000.

It is intended to take place in late 2021, at Tasmania’s Symmons Plains Raceway and Baskerville Raceway, and will see participants receive coaching from Ambrose as well as several current GRM drivers.

Involved from the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will be James Moffat and Dylan O’Keeffe, and from S5000, James Golding and Nathan Herne, who will also set benchmark laps.

The TCR section of the programme will begin with a familiarisation session in a Hyundai Excel race car, also a front-wheel drive, before participants get to cut laps in the vehicles which GRM fields in competition.

The Trans Ams represent rear-wheel drive running, while those deemed capable or sufficiently experienced will also have seat time in a Rogers AF01/V8 S5000 after preliminary laps in a Mygale Formula Ford.

Ambrose was named GRM’s competition director in June, and the Combine is an idea which he has brought from his time racing in NASCAR in the United States.

“One of the critical factors for drivers aspiring to a motorsport career, and their families and sponsors, is knowing what path to take in the sport,” said the two-time Supercars champion.

“The GRM Combine is a chance for young drivers to sample a variety of high-level race cars – from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive V8 and open wheel – and see where they are at with the coaching and benchmarking of GRM’s pro drivers. Our intent is to assist drivers and their families with identifying that next step.

“The other element we are passionate about is educating young race drivers, which ultimately creates better drivers and improves the quality of racing.

“With what I have learnt in my career, and with the knowledge of GRM’s current drivers, we can distil our experiences for the benefit of participants in the Combine.

“This is not a driver search or an audition, but at the same time we are always looking for the next wave of talent and anyone who displays the right skills and attitude could certainly end up racing for GRM in TCR, S5000 or Trans Am.

“Fundamentally, this is all about the best form of training a driver can get – that’s track time, and in race cars which are at the upper levels of the sport.”

The programme will also include skid pan sessions and passenger laps with GRM’s professional drivers in TCR cars, while a week of work experience at the team’s Melbourne workshop is an optional extra.

Costs and full inclusions are available upon enquiry to GRM.