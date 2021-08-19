> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Power, McLaughlin’s race radio from Indianapolis

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 19th August, 2021 - 1:23pm

Listen back to Will Power and Scott McLaughlin’s race radio from the latest IndyCar Series round at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]