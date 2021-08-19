> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Pastrana breaks Mount Washington Hillclimb record

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 19th August, 2021 - 7:00pm

Watch Travis Pastrana’s record run at the Mount Washington Hillclimb aboard his 862bhp Subaru WRX STi.

