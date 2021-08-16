> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Broken kerb causes NASCAR chaos at Indianapolis

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 16th August, 2021 - 8:36am

Chaos engulfed the NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after a kerb broke up at the chicane, setting off a 10-car crash.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]