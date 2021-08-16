Spa-Francorchamps CEO killed in murder-suicide

Nathalie Maillet, CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, has been killed in a reported double murder-suicide.

Maillet’s passing was acknowledged by the Belgian venue she’d overseen for the previous five years.

Luxembourg’s public prosecutor released a statement confirming three people died as a result of gunshots.

“At 00:10 [local time, Sunday morning], the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds,” said the statement.

“According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself.”

A statement from the circuit added: “It is with great sadness that the team of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit have been informed of the death of Nathalie Maillet, CEO.

“On this very sad day, the whole staff wish to present their most sincere condolences to Nathalie’s family and friends.

“The circuit, but also motor racing, has lost today a passionate woman, strong in her convictions and always looking to the future.”

Maillet became CEO of the iconic circuit in 2016 and has been instrumental in the 80 million euro upgrade currently taking place at the venue.

“My thoughts are with Nathalie’s family, her parents, her loved ones and her teams,” said circuit chairman, Melchior Wathelet.

“Today, we are losing a highly respected lady, a true leader who will be greatly missed.

“Nathalie had become the face of the circuit, she embodied the passion for racing that we all share.”

Spa-Francorchamps yesterday hosted the final day of action in the WRC Rally Belgium with Formula 1 set to visit at the end of the month.