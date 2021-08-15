> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: IndyCar highlights from Indianapolis

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 15th August, 2021 - 4:30pm

Watch Will Power claim his first win of the 2021 IndyCar Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]