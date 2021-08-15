> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Enforcer & The Dude, Episode 28

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 15th August, 2021 - 6:00pm

Russell Ingall reminisces with Roland Dane and talks shop with Craig Lowndes, Broc Feeney, Paul Morris, and engineer Wes McDougall.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]