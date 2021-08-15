Gardner fifth-fastest after crash in Moto2 qualifying

Remy Gardner is set to start the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix from fifth on the grid after a late crash in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

The championship leader had just consolidated fourth with a 1:28.961s when he folded the front of his Red Bull KTM Ajo entry at Turn 1 in the final moments before the chequered flag in Qualifying 2.

Gardner then lost a position when team-mate Raul Fernandez jumped five spots to second with a 1:28.727s, the Spaniard having been as low as 15th at one point.

Pole went to Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS) on a 1:28.659s, with Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) third-quickest on a 1:28.802s.

Augusto Fernandez (Elf Marc VDS) briefly held the fastest lap but ultimately missed the front row by less than a hundredth of a second, his best time being a 1:28.811s.

Joining him and Gardner on Row 2 will be Aron Canet (Aspar), who went as quick as a 1:29.015s.

Last-start winner Marco Bezzecchi (Sky VR46) will line up all the way back in 16th after he too had a spill, around halfway through the session at Turn 9.

After Sunday morning warm up, the Moto2 race is due to get underway at 20:20 AEST, and the premier class at 22:00 AEST.