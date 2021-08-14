Power’s huge desire to win amid ‘terrible year’

Team Penske’s Will Power is determined to break a win doubt dating back to last season’s penultimate round amid what he’s labelled ‘a terrible’ 2021.

Admittedly, the 40-year-old hasn’t been uncompetitive, just unlucky at times.

Power should have won at the Belle Isle Street Circuit in Detroit only to have an electrical gremlin surface with just a handful of laps remaining.

The Toowoomba-born driver was also well placed for a strong showing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course but collided with Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon early on in proceedings.

On the whole, it’s been one of Power’s worst seasons since his first back in 2008 when he finished 12th for KV Racing.

This year he finds himself 12th in the standings with five races remaining still looking for an elusive win.

His last came at the penultimate round of the series on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course where the 28-car field is racing this weekend.

Power’s hopes of a win were given a good boost today when he qualified second to McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward.

Just 0.0067s split the pair in what was a needed boost for Power.

“Yeah, it’s been a terrible year,” said Power.

“A lot of desire for pole position and a victory. I didn’t get pole [position] today.

“Long race tomorrow. Hopefully we have a good race car. I mean, we’re going to make some changes and see if we can get it hooked up.

“You never know in these races, as we saw last week. [Marcus] Ericsson was nowhere, and he was over the back of someone, then he won the race. So who knows?

“If you just stay out of trouble in these races, you always have a chance to win.”

Asked whether he thought it was a relief to qualify at the fore, Power replied, “Yeah, I do.

“I was very determined coming into this weekend just considering how the last few races have been for me.

“Yep, right on the pace, back where I need to be. Very focused. Hopefully we can have a good day tomorrow.

“I mean, we’re all looking for a bloody win. So is about every other person in the series. Yeah, very fierce competition.

“To win in this series, man, you got to play everything just right otherwise you’re not going to win.”

The Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix gets underway tomorrow morning at 02:30 AEST.