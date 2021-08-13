VIDEO: New livery for McLaughlin at Indianapolis

Scott McLaughlin’s Team Penske entry will carry pink and white hues in this weekend’s IndyCar event on the Indianapolis road course.

Car #3 will sport backing from online automotive marketplace CarShop for the 12th race of the season.

McLaughlin has also raced this year in the colours of PPG, Pennzoil, and DEX Imaging, under the rolling sponsorship model which is particularly common in the United States.

The New Zealander is 13th in the IndyCar Series standings after a tough outing last weekend on the streets of Nashville, where he was last running at the finish in 22nd position.

IndyCar practice and qualifying in Indianapolis take place tomorrow morning (AEST) before the race begins on Sunday at 02:45 AEST.

The top two tiers of NASCAR are also in action at The Brickyard, with the Cup Series’ race on Monday morning (AEST).

VIDEO: McLaughlin’s new livery