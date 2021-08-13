Talks progress on Bathurst 1000 date issue

Talks are progressing on a resolution to the saga over the date for the Repco Bathurst 1000.

As first reported by Speedcafe.com, Supercars’ flagship event remains under a cloud due to the existence of an exclusive use period for the Challenge Bathurst event which includes the Bathurst 1000’s would-be new date of November 4-7.

It is now understood that discussions have been ongoing in the background about a solution which would please all parties, including retention of the aforementioned date for the Great Race.

As yet, however, sources have stated that no final agreement has been reached.

Challenge Bathurst is currently slated to go ahead on November 11-14.

The Bathurst 1000 was originally scheduled for October 7-10 before Supercars revised its calendar due to disruptions caused by the pandemic and a desire to have a meaningful crowd at Mount Panorama.