Supercars unveils Eseries calendar

The calendars for the 2021 Cash Converters Supercars Eseries have been unveiled.

The online competitions will take place during the long, COVID-enforced break in the Repco Supercars Championship, wrapping up just in time before the planned resumption of real-world hostilities at Winton in October.

This year’s online racing will be run to a ‘hybrid’ format, with an All Stars series for Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 drivers, and a Pro Series for elite gamers representing Supercars teams.

The All Stars contest will take in five North American ovals, as well as an endurance event at Mount Panorama.

Those ovals are, chronologically, Charlotte, Pocono, Daytona, Michigan, and Bristol, with Bathurst being the penultimate round.

For the Pro Series, the venues include Austria’s Red Bull Ring, the United States’ Long Beach and Road America, Mount Panorama, and a finale at Phillip Island.

A fan vote will decide the other circuit from a selection of grand prix circuits featuring Silverstone, Montreal, Monza and Hockenheim.

The series will run on the iRacing platform, with a $26,500 prize pool for the pro gamer section, including $10,000 to the series victor.

Action commences on Wednesday, August 25, with the Eseries to be shown live on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, 7Plus, and streamed on Supercars’ Twitch, Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Winton SuperSprint is set to be held on October 2-3.

All Stars Series calendar

Venue Date Charlotte Wednesday, August 25 Pocono Wednesday, September 1 Daytona Wednesday, September 8 Michigan Wednesday, September 15 Mount Panorama Wednesday, September 22 Bristol Wednesday, September 29

Pro Series calendar