Schumacher’s steep F1 learning curve continues

Mick Schumacher still faces a steep learning curve as he continues on his maiden season in Formula 1.

The second-generation racer has proven a solid performer for Haas, often outshining team-mate Nikita Mazepin.

Nailed to the back of the grid for the most part, it’s been a difficult debut for both drivers at the Banbury-based squad as the team focuses on its 2022 car.

“I definitely feel like I’m still on a very, very much steep learning curve, not only on track, but also off track,” the German admitted of his own ongoing development.

“I feel that with that with every day, I feel more comfortable in every circumstance, and that’s really good and it’s positive especially with the work that we’ve been doing with the team.

“It’s really heading into the right direction.”

Since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, there has been no development on the VF21 with all improvements a result of either driver improvement or an improved understanding of the car within the team.

Haas is the only team thus far without a point, though that is not for want of trying.

In Hungary, Schumacher defended valiantly against a string of attackers in what was ultimately a fruitless endeavour given the machinery handicap he possesses.

“Personally, I feel like it went fairly positive,” Schumacher said of his first 11 grands prix.

“I think that I’ve managed to obviously steadily always improve and learn with every single grand prix.

“Obviously, the steps at some point becomes smaller, just because you maximise those things in the beginning because you learn with ever grand prix a massive amount and then afterwards is basically fine tuning.”

Though announced with only a one-year contract, Schumacher is expected to remain in Formula 1 next season.

That will likely see him remain with Haas, though with question marks over Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, there may be a spot open up at Sauber.

Both Sauber and Haas use Ferrari engines, while Schumacher is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy.